How Neil Critchley rates Blackpool after 10 games in the Championship

That’s according to head coach Neil Critchley, whose side have made an encouraging start on their return to the Championship.

The Seasiders sit in 16th place, having collected 12 points from their first 10 games, which leaves them four points above the relegation zone and four points adrift of the top six.

Neil Critchley believes Blackpool could have more than their current total of 12 points

Had Blackpool held on for the three points against Hull City in midweek, they would now be sitting ninth, just three points off today’s visitors Blackburn Rovers.

Many Pool fans feel positive about their side’s start but Critchley believes there’s far more to come.

Asked how he reflects on Blackpool’s first 10 games, the head coach told The Gazette: “It’s a difficult one to answer. I’d say it’s been okay.

“Am I satisfied? I don’t know. I can’t help but look at some of the games and think we should be a few points better off than we are.

“I look at Millwall, where we were 1-1 with a minute to go. Coventry at home, we had some big chances and we maybe could have got a point. Then there’s the game at Hull on Tuesday night.

“As you know, I don’t look at the league table but someone told me we would have been in the top half had we held on against Hull. That suggests to me it’s very close.

“We’ve been competitive, we’re growing and adapting well, but as ever I think we can do better and improve.”

Blackpool are the best- performing side of the three promoted from League One last term. Hull have not won since the opening day and Peterborough United are alongside them in the bottom three.

But Critchley has no interest in comparing Blackpool with the sides that finished ahead of them in the third tier.

“Our barometer is not Hull and Peterborough, our barometer is ourselves. We want to be the best version of us,” he said.

“We don’t look at other clubs. It’s totally on us in terms of how we’re playing, how we can improve, what we need to do…

“It’s a very simple process, but it’s very hard to stay consistent and simplify what you do when you’re going game after game.

“But I’m a big believer in just looking after yourselves and taking control of what you can control, which is what we try to do every week.”