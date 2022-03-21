The Seasiders don't play until the start of April

How has Blackpool's free weekend changed their predicted finish in the final Championship table?

The Seasiders were given the weekend off on Saturday, which saw the gap to the play-offs grow to nine points.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 21st March 2022, 9:58 am

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:

1. Fulham - 93 points

The Cottagers will be lining up back in the Premier League next season.

Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western

2. Bournemouth - 85 points

Scott Parker's side will be joining Fulham in the top flight.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

3. Luton Town - 76 points

The Seasiders face Nathan Jones' side towards the back end of the campaign.

Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

4. Sheffield United - 74 points

Blackpool and the Blades played out a breathless draw at Bloomfield Road last week.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

