How has Blackpool's free weekend changed their predicted finish in the final Championship table?

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 93 points
The Cottagers will be lining up back in the Premier League next season.
Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western
2. Bournemouth - 85 points
Scott Parker's side will be joining Fulham in the top flight.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Luton Town - 76 points
The Seasiders face Nathan Jones' side towards the back end of the campaign.
Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
4. Sheffield United - 74 points
Blackpool and the Blades played out a breathless draw at Bloomfield Road last week.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley