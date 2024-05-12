How full each League One stadium was throughout the 2023/24 campaign- with Blackpool compared to Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th May 2024, 04:55 BST
A number of League One clubs welcomed big crowds consistently throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Blackpool thrived at Bloomfield Road throughout the season because of the support of their home fans, and it was the same for plenty of other teams in the division.

According to Transfermarkt, stadiums combined across the division were at 65.3 capacity.

Here’s a breakdown of the figures for each League One club:

We've taken a look at how full each League One stadium was throughout the entirety of the campaign.

1. Where do Blackpool rank?

We've taken a look at how full each League One stadium was throughout the entirety of the campaign.

Port Vale filled 34.8 percent of the 18,947 capacity Vale Park throughout the season.

2. Port Vale (24th)

Port Vale filled 34.8 percent of the 18,947 capacity Vale Park throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Wigan Athletic filled 40.4 percent of the 25,133 capacity DW Stadium throughout the season.

3. Wigan Athletic (23rd)

Wigan Athletic filled 40.4 percent of the 25,133 capacity DW Stadium throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Carlisle United filled 44 percent of the 18, 202 capacity Brunton Park throughout the season.

4. Carlisle United (22nd)

Carlisle United filled 44 percent of the 18, 202 capacity Brunton Park throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Wycombe Wanderers filled 48.4 percent of the 10,137 capacity Adams Park throughout the season.

5. Wycombe Wanderers (21st)

Wycombe Wanderers filled 48.4 percent of the 10,137 capacity Adams Park throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Burton Albion filled 49.5 percent of the 6,912 capacity Pirelli Stadium throughout the season.

6. Burton Albion (20th)

Burton Albion filled 49.5 percent of the 6,912 capacity Pirelli Stadium throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

