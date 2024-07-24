How far Blackpool were from their strongest team with their starting XI against West Brom
Goals from Sonny Carey and Ashley Fletcher either side of half time helped the Seasiders to a 2-1 victory in the behind-closed-doors fixture.
The game also saw Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel pick up his first few minutes of the summer as a second half substitute.
Here’s the team that started against the Baggies - and the changes we’d make to turn it into Blackpool’s strongest XI:
Goalkeeper: Richard O’Donnell (change for Grimshaw)
If it wasn’t for injury then Dan Grimshaw would be the first-choice in between the sticks for the Seasiders.
The ex-Manchester City youngster really stepped up last season and made a number of impressive saves on his way to his 18 clean sheets in League One.
A minor knee problem has kept the 26-year-old out of pre-season action so far, but he was still able to head over to Spain with the squad for the week of training abroad.
Defence: Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband (no changes)
The starting back three against West Brom is Blackpool’s strongest defensive trio, and based on the current squad there would be no better options.
More depth is required in this area before the transfer window shuts due to a lack of experience in senior football beyond the starters.
For the game against the Baggies, James Husband was taken off at half time for Hayden Coulson, allowing Zac Ashworth to slip into a more central role.
The 21-year-old has previously admitted he would be comfortable in either position so could become a solid option for the role.
Right wing-back: CJ Hamilton (change for Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel)
A big season awaits CJ Hamilton, in which he will need to put his inconsistencies behind him.
Critchley will give the wing-back plenty of opportunities, but he really needs to make the most of them.
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel would be a more natural option for the role, but there is an uncertainty surrounding his future amid a second reported bid from Oxford United for his services.
The 25-year-old picked up his first 30 minutes of the summer after missing the game against Fylde through a minor injury and the Cadiz friendly because of a personal reason away from football.
Midfield: Ollie Norburn (Change for Evans), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey (change for Rob Apter)
The midfield is a complicated area to pick as it stands.
Lee Evans is yet to feature since his arrival, but based on his past record, the ex-Portsmouth and Ipswich man should be a cert to start if he’s fully fit.
Alongside him based on last season’s performances on the whole, Albie Morgan would probably edge Ollie Norburn, but with the two being different types of players it would depend on what Critchley is after at various times.
Finally, there’s Sonny Carey, who really excelled alongside former loanee George Byers in the latter part of last season, but if you’re looking for someone to occupy the Karamoko Dembele role, then perhaps Rob Apter may be the stronger option after his successful spell with Tranmere.
Once again, it would depend on what the manager is after in certain games.
Left wing-back: Zac Ashworth (change for Hayden Coulson)
Hayden Coulson featured in the second half of the West Brom and should be the Seasiders starting left wing-back come the League One opener against Crawley.
While Ashworth will no doubt have an opportunity to prove himself in the role, the ex-Middlesbrough man really made a difference in the position during his loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season.
Strikers: Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph (no changes)
Like the midfield, the front two is another tough area to pick at the moment.
Jordan Rhodes should of course be one of the first names on the teamsheet. The 34-year-old showed his worth with his 15 goals while on loan with the Seasiders last season, and his influence on the pitch is clear to see.
Choosing his strike partner is a bit trickier, and is more of a toss of a coin.
Both Kyle Joseph and Ashley Fletcher have plenty to prove this season, despite being at different stages of their career.
It may take a couple of games into the campaign itself to make a call on who gets the green light.
Meanwhile, you can’t rule out Jake Beesley and Kylian Kouassi either, with both players no doubt having their sights set on first-team action as well.
Substitutes against West Brom: Mackenzie Chapman, Jack Moore, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Dan Sassi, Alex Lankshear, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Ryan Finnigan, Jaden Jones, Jake Beesley, Ashley Fletcher, Tyler Hill, Jake Daniels.
