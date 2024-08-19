Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A failed move for ex-Blackpool attacker Tom Ince is believed to have helped Liverpool on the path to eventual Premier League success.

The winger impressed during his time at Bloomfield Road, scoring 33 goals and providing 30 assists in 113 games, after initially joining the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from the Merseyside outfit in 2011.

Ince, who made one senior appearance for the Reds, turned down a new deal at Anfield ahead of his move to the Fylde Coast, but his former club soon wanted him back following his standout displays in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being involved in 12 goal contributions in the first seven games of the 2012/13 season, Liverpool were keen to re-sign him in the January transfer window during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge.

Ultimately, Philippe Coutinho was the player that ended up moving to Anfield that month, with the Brazilian making the move from Inter Milan for £8.5million.

His rise would later see him make a big money move to Barcelona, which allowed Liverpool to sign the likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk, who would both prove to be key to helping the club secure their first league title in 30 years under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

In his new book, ‘How to Win the Premier League: The Inside Story of Football’s Data Revolution,’ the Reds’ former head of research Ian Graham has pinpointed the failed move for Ince as a pivotal moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old would depart Blackpool 12 months after Liverpool’s interest, initially joining Crystal Palace on loan, before linking up with Hull City on a permanent deal at the end of his contract with the Seasiders.

He has since also spent time with the likes of Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Reading, while he currently plays for Watford in the Championship.