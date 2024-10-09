How Blackpool's summer departures are faring at their new clubs - with one a regular under Wayne Rooney and another earning a permanent deal

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 16:23 BST
A number of players departed Blackpool during the summer.

Some left Bloomfield Road at the conclusion of their contracts and others were sold by the club after getting an offer from elsewhere.

There were also some loanees who have found homes elsewhere after their stints on the Fylde Coast; unlike both Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson who have both returned on permanent deals.

Here’s a closer look at how the Seasiders’ summer departures have fared at their new clubs:

After first joining Blackpool from Manchester City in 2021, the goalkeeper went on to make 96 appearances for the club, keeping 34 clean sheets.

1. Dan Grimshaw

In August, the 26-year-old joined Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, and has featured six times so far for the Pilgrims - who are managed by England legend Wayne Rooney. Throughout his first couple of months at the Devon outfit, Grimshaw is still waiting for his first clean sheet.

Marvin Ekpiteta departed Blackpool at the conclusion of his contract with club, after playing 143 games in total in Tangerine.

The defender made the move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, and has featured 11 times in all competitions for the Edinburgh outfit so far, scoring once.

Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before departing at the conclusion of his contract.

Connolly joined newly-promoted Stockport County in the summer, but had to wait for his competitive debut due to injury at the start of the season. Since making his first appearance last month, he's provided three assists in five outings.

