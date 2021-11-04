The Seasiders lost for just the second time in their last nine outings

How Blackpool's players rated during slender home defeat to Stoke City

Blackpool’s winning run came to an end last night with a slender home defeat to Stoke City.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:13 am
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:28 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 1-0 setback...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Brilliant distribution, especially in the first-half. So calm and collected on the ball. Nothing he could have done about the goal.

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Gabriel - 7/10

Made some important last-ditch headers and supported well down the right flank. Hacked down by Fletcher before the break.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10

Solid other than a couple of lapses in concentration aside. Mopped up and recovered well in the second-half.

4. Richard Keogh - 6/10

Did little wrong during his time on the pitch, but his evening lasted just 15 minutes after being forced off with a knock.

