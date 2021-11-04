How Blackpool's players rated during slender home defeat to Stoke City

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 1-0 setback...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Brilliant distribution, especially in the first-half. So calm and collected on the ball. Nothing he could have done about the goal.
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Gabriel - 7/10
Made some important last-ditch headers and supported well down the right flank. Hacked down by Fletcher before the break.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 6/10
Solid other than a couple of lapses in concentration aside. Mopped up and recovered well in the second-half.
4. Richard Keogh - 6/10
Did little wrong during his time on the pitch, but his evening lasted just 15 minutes after being forced off with a knock.