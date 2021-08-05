How Blackpool's opening day record compares to QPR, Derby, and Bristol City

EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Neil Critchley’s men come up against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, and will be aiming to get their survival hopes off to a positive start with a win.

Last season, the Seasiders were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle in the opening match of their League One campaign, but how are they likely to get on this time around?

The boffins have been flicking back through the history books to see how every Championship club have fared on their 10 most recent opening day outings, and we’ve compiled a league table showcasing the results.

Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -8 Points: 4 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Will it be a positive return to action in the second tier for Critchley’s side, or will it be disappointment at the first hurdle?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of all the standings...

Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -7 Points: 4 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Won: 2 Drawn: 1 Lost: 7 Goal Difference: -9 Points: 7 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Won: 1 Drawn: 5 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 8 (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 1 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -6 Points: 10 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Won: 2 Drawn: 4 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 10 (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 1 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: 0 Points: 10 (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 3 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -4 Points: 12 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 3 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 12 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 3 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 12 (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 3 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: 0 Points: 12 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 1 Lost: 5 Goal Difference: -4 Points: 13 (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 1 Lost: 5 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 13 (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 2 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 14 (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 2 Lost: 4 Goal Difference:1 Points: 14 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 0 Lost: 5 Goal Difference: -4 Points: 15 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 3 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: 3 Points: 15 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 1 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: 1 Points: 16 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 4 Lost: 2 Goal Difference: 9 Points: 16 (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 2 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: 2 Points: 17 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 5 Lost: 1 Goal Difference: 2 Points: 17 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 2 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: 5 Points: 17 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Won: 6 Drawn: 0 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 18 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)