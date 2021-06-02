How Blackpool's odds for Championship promotion compare to rivals Preston North End, Sheffield United, Stoke City and others

Odds for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign were released after the play-offs were completed over the Bank Holiday weekend.

According to SkyBet, the Seasiders are 20/1 to win promotion - the longest odds of any side in the Championship.

Neil Critchley's side, who clinched promotion to the second tier of English football at Wembley on Sunday, are also the bookies' favourites for relegation.

Peterborough United, who were promoted automatically from League One, are the second favourites for relegation at 2/1.

Huddersfield Town (9/4), Luton Town (3/1), Bristol City (4/1), Coventry City (4/1) and Blackpool's fierce rivals Preston North End (4/1) are also tipped for a season of struggle.

SkyBet have not offered a price for Derby, presumably pending the outcome of disciplinary action against the Rams which could lead to a point deduction.

1. Fulham 13/8

2. West Brom 13/8

3. Sheffield United 3/1

4. Bournemouth 10/3