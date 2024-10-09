Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Blackpool players are currently out on loan at various levels.

Following the success of Rob Apter’s rise up the leagues through various spells away from Bloomfield Road, the Seasiders opted to implement this model across the board.

During the summer, the club announced it was withdrawing its development squad from the Central League to focus on getting their youngsters senior football elsewhere.

Here’s how the loanees have performed so far this season:

Kylian Kouassi (Salford)

Kylian Kouassi joined the Seasiders from Sutton United last summer, and scored five goals in 24 outings across all competitions in his first campaign with the club.

On Deadline Day, the 21-year-old made a season-long loan move to Salford City in League Two.

Since making his debut off the bench against MK Dons at the beginning of September, the striker has made six appearances in total in the league, with the last four coming in the starting XI.

During that time, Kouassi has been able to get off the mark for Karl Robinson’s side.

Dan Sassi (Rochdale)

Dan Sassi joined Blackpool from Burnley at the start of the year, but was soon sent out on loan to Rochdale to pick up some experience in senior football.

At the start of September, the defender returned to Spotland on a two-month deal, and has featured four times in the National League, before suffering an injury which has kept him out of the Dale’s last three fixtures.

Jack Moore (Chorley)

Jack Moore initially started the season with a short-term loan with Tamworth in the National League, but was only able to pick up a minute off the bench during his month at the Lamb Ground.

The defender has ultimately ended up returning to Chorley, where he had spent time last year.

So far, the 20-year-old has featured twice for the Magpies, after starting an FA Cup tie against Spennymoor Town, before coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Warrington Town in National League North.

Josh Miles (Warrington Town)

Josh Miles is no stranger to National League North, having joined Blackpool from Southport last year.

Back in July, the 17-year-old returned to the sixth tier of English football after joining Warrington Town on a three-month loan.

In eight league outings, the forward has scored one goal so far.

Kwaku Donkor (Welling United)

Since joining Welling United on a three-month loan back in August, Kwaku Donkor has made five appearances in National League South, as well as a further outing in the London Senior Cup.

The defender has had to be patient, but has now started the Wings last four games.

So far this season, Rod Stringer’s side have only won three of their opening 10 league fixtures, and currently sit 19th in the table.

Alex Lankshear (Welling United)

Alex Lankshear joined Donkor at Welling last month, and made his debut in a 3-0 victory over Sporting Bengal United in the London Senior Cup.

Since then, the 22-year-old has started back-to-back National League South games for the Wings.

Jake Daniels (Warrington Rylands)

Jake Daniels joined Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Warrington Rylands on a one-month loan a few weeks ago.

After featuring off the bench against Bamber Bridge for his debut, the 19-year-old has started three games on the bounce, but is still searching for his first goal.

Taylor Bowen, Jaden Jones and Tyler Hill (Runcorn Linnets)

Three Blackpool players are currently on loan with Runcorn Linnets in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

Taylor Bowen has scored four goals in 13 games for the club, while Jaden Jones has found the back of the net once in his 12 outings.

Meanwhile Tyler Hill has made six appearances since joining his teammates at the APEC Taxis Stadium.