The Seasiders face another Lancashire derby just four days after their defeat at Deepdale

How Blackpool's derby defeat has altered their predicted final finish in the table

Blackpool have another Lancashire derby to prepare for as they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:25 am

Neil Critchley’s side will need to be much improved from Tuesday night’s disappointing defeat at Deepdale.

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:

1. Fulham - 96 points

The Cottagers are strolling their way back to the Premier League.

2. Bournemouth - 84 points

The Cherries might have a late fight on their hands from in-form Nottingham Forest.

3. Nottingham Forest - 76 points

Steve Cooper's side are making a late chare up the league table.

4. Huddersfield Town - 74 points

Carlos Corberan's side are predicted to finish in a play-off spot.

