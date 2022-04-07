How Blackpool's derby defeat has altered their predicted final finish in the table

Neil Critchley’s side will need to be much improved from Tuesday night’s disappointing defeat at Deepdale.
Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 96 points
The Cottagers are strolling their way back to the Premier League.
Photo: CameraSport - Ashley Western
2. Bournemouth - 84 points
The Cherries might have a late fight on their hands from in-form Nottingham Forest.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. Nottingham Forest - 76 points
Steve Cooper's side are making a late chare up the league table.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Huddersfield Town - 74 points
Carlos Corberan's side are predicted to finish in a play-off spot.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd