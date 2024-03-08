How Blackpool's departed players have fared since their exits this season- with two going overseas, three in League One, and four free agents

A number of players have departed Blackpool in the last two transfer windows.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

There were a number of changes during the summer at Bloomfield Road following the Seasiders’ relegation from the Championship, while the squad was trimmed even further in January.

Some players have remained in England and others have made moves overseas, while some are still free agents after being released.

Here’s how each player has fared since leaving:

A number of players have left Bloomfield Road in recent times.

1. How have Blackpool's departed players fared since leaving?

A number of players have left Bloomfield Road in recent times. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Jerry Yates made the move to Swansea City in the summer, where he has scored seven times in 36 Championship appearances.

2. Jerry Yates

Jerry Yates made the move to Swansea City in the summer, where he has scored seven times in 36 Championship appearances. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Curtis Nelson joined Derby County on a free transfer in the summer, and has made 41 appearances for the club in all competitions.

3. Curtis Nelson

Curtis Nelson joined Derby County on a free transfer in the summer, and has made 41 appearances for the club in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Jordan Thorniley also made a League One move, joining Oxford United on a free. The 27-year-old has only managed 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

4. Jordan Thorniley

Jordan Thorniley also made a League One move, joining Oxford United on a free. The 27-year-old has only managed 17 appearances in all competitions this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Luke Garbutt dropped down to League Two to join Salford on a free in the summer, making 28 appearances in all competitions so far.

5. Luke Garbutt

Luke Garbutt dropped down to League Two to join Salford on a free in the summer, making 28 appearances in all competitions so far. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo Sales
Keshi Anderson has made 13 appearances for Birmingham in the Championship since making the move to St Andrew's on a free in the summer.

6. Keshi Anderson

Keshi Anderson has made 13 appearances for Birmingham in the Championship since making the move to St Andrew's on a free in the summer. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneSeasidersEngland