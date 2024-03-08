There were a number of changes during the summer at Bloomfield Road following the Seasiders’ relegation from the Championship, while the squad was trimmed even further in January.
Some players have remained in England and others have made moves overseas, while some are still free agents after being released.
Here’s how each player has fared since leaving:
1. How have Blackpool's departed players fared since leaving?
A number of players have left Bloomfield Road in recent times. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Jerry Yates
Jerry Yates made the move to Swansea City in the summer, where he has scored seven times in 36 Championship appearances. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Curtis Nelson
Curtis Nelson joined Derby County on a free transfer in the summer, and has made 41 appearances for the club in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Jordan Thorniley
Jordan Thorniley also made a League One move, joining Oxford United on a free. The 27-year-old has only managed 17 appearances in all competitions this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Luke Garbutt
Luke Garbutt dropped down to League Two to join Salford on a free in the summer, making 28 appearances in all competitions so far. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
6. Keshi Anderson
Keshi Anderson has made 13 appearances for Birmingham in the Championship since making the move to St Andrew's on a free in the summer. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth