How Blackpool's bold £19.5m-rated side could look this season - according to Football Manager

The Tangerines are gearing up for their first Championship season since 2014/15, and have already signed four new players in what should be a busy transfer window for Neil Critchley's newly-promoted side.

For a bit of fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager and simulated the game to the first day of next season to see how Blackpool line up with their predicted new signings.

This is how Blackpool's starting XI and substitutes are predicted to look in a home clash at Bloomfield Road against last season's play-off semi-finalists Barnsley:

Last season's League One Golden Glove winner keeps his starting spot between the sticks for Blackpool.

After Oliver Turnton agreed terms with Huddersfield Town, Blackpool ensured the Nottingham Forest man stayed at Bloomfield Road for another season. He's got sensational attribute rating for long throws, pace, and determination.

An intriguing addition to the Blackpool back-line, here, after they agreed a season-long loan deal for the Liverpool teenager. He came off the bench for the Reds in a Champions League group stage game last season.

The 25-year-old starts alongside the Liverpool youngster in a solid looking defensive pairing. His natural fitness and jumping reach ratings are looking highly impressive.

Now valued at £3.5m, the ex-Man Utd starlet has proved to be a sensational signing. He fights off competition for new signing Reece James to keep the left-back spot.

It's another new face straight into the starting XI, after an impressive showing in pre-season in which he provided goals and assists against the likes of Wigan Athletic and Zulte Waregem.

The £3m-rated Everton starlet came in on a season-long loan deal, and he'll be looking to impress his parent club with plenty of first team minutes in the heart of Blackpool's midfield.

Aussie ace Dougall slots in next to Adeniran, adding some invaluable experience in the middle of the park.

What a coup this is for the Tangerines! The ex-Norwich City and Huddersfield Town man signed up on a one-year deal, following his release from the latter. He'll be looking to reignite his career with Blackpool.

Now rated at tasty £6m, FM seems to think Lubala is going to recapture the form that saw the Tangerines bring him in from Crawley last year. He starts on the left wing, after dazzling in pre-season.

Blackpool couldn't keep a hold of Jerry Yates, who ended up sealing a big move to West Bromwich Albion. Fresh off the back of a loan spell with CSKA Sofia, Sinclair is brought in from Watford to lead the line for his new side.

In on loan from Derby County, the former Stoke City and Aston Villa starlet will provide competition for Maxwell in goal.

Following his release from Chorley, Blackpool made a surprise swoop to bring in the central midfielder in as a low-cost rotation option.

The towering striker will get plenty of game time over the course of the season, one would imagine, but he has to settle for a place on the bench against the Tykes.

Another nice piece of business here, with the versatile ex-Bristol City man coming in on a free transfer. He can do a job at left-back, or in midfield.

The new boy has to settle for a place on the bench, but did put in some impressive displays in pre-season. He'll be pushing Mitchell hard for his left-back spot.

After signing a new deal, Husband keeps his place in the Blackpool squad.