How Blackpool's average attendance compares to others in League One - including Cardiff City and Bradford City

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
Blackpool have a break from League One action this weekend.

Steve Bruce’s side were due to take on Luton Town at Bloomfield Road, but due to the visitors’ international call-ups, the game will now take place on September 30.

The Seasiders have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and will be looking to change their fortunes when they travel to Sixfields to take on Northampton Town next Saturday.

Every team in League One have now played at home on several occasions, with a total of 759,669 spectators heading through the turnstiles in the third tier throughout the opening month.

Here’s a look at the average attendances of each club so far:

We have compared the average attendances in League One from the season so far.

1. Where do Blackpool's attendances rank?

We have compared the average attendances in League One from the season so far. Photo: Gareth Evans

Average attendance: 3,533.

2. Stevenage

Average attendance: 3,533. Photo: Pete Norton

Average attendance: 4,687.

3. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 4,687. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Average attendance: 5,630.

4. Wycombe Wanderers

Average attendance: 5,630. Photo: Pete Norton

Average attendance: 6,254.

5. Northampton Town

Average attendance: 6,254. Photo: Pete Norton

Average attendance: 6,419.

6. Exeter City

Average attendance: 6,419. Photo: Gareth Evans

