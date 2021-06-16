How Blackpool, Oxford United & more fared in the shock alternative League One table

While fans were out of the stadiums for the season amid on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of play was still top-notch, and supporters stuck at home were treated to a feast of football over the course of the campaign, with twists and turns right up until the final day of the season.

With the England men's senior team currently in the action at Euro 2020, we thought it would be a bit of fun to see (via Transfermarkt data) how every League One side would have got on if every goal scored by one of their English players was disallowed last season.

This is where Blackpool would have finished in the 2020/21 League One final table, if all goals from English players were ruthlessly struck from the records:

1. Hull City - 1st Wins: 20. Draws: 20. Losses: 6. Points total: 80. Final standing difference: None. Top English goalscorer: Mallik Wilks (19). Photo: Joe Portlock Buy photo

2. Peterborough United - 2nd Wins: 17. Draws: 25. Losses: 4 Points total: 76. Final standing difference: None. Top English goalscorer: Jonson Clarke-Harris (31). Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

3. Sunderland - 3rd Wins: 18. Draws: 22. Losses: 6. Points total: 76. Final standing difference: +1. Top English goalscorer: Charlie Wyke (26). Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

4. Lincoln City - 4th Wins: 18. Draws: 20. Losses: 8 Points total: 74. Final standing difference: +1. Top English goalscorer: Jorge Grant (13). Photo: James Chance Buy photo