How Blackpool lined up the last time they faced Leeds United seven years ago - and what their former players are up to now

The Seasiders haven’t faced the Yorkshire outfit since March 2015, when Lee Clark’s side played out a 1-1 draw in front of 11,688 fans at Bloomfield Road.
Nevertheless, it was a season to forget for the men in tangerine as they finished rock bottom of the Championship on just 26 points.
The Seasiders used a frankly ridiculous 56 players during that season, so many of those names will have been long forgotten.
Here’s how Pool lined up on that day:
1. Joe Lewis
The 34-year-old, who was on loan at Bloomfield Road from Cardiff City, has been playing north of the border for Aberdeen since 2016.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan
2. Grant Hall
Another loanee, this time from Tottenham, the 30-year-old defender now plays his football for Middlesbrough.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
3. Peter Clarke
Still going strong at 40, the experienced centre-back recently moved from Tranmere Rovers to Walsall.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Darren O'Dea
Called it a day in 2019 and has since been coaching Celtic’s B Team, having previously worked with Motherwell’s backroom staff.
Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan