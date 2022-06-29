Gary Madine, who has since returned for a second spell at Bloomfield Road, was Blackpool's goalscorer in this game

How Blackpool lined up the last time they faced Leeds United seven years ago - and what their former players are up to now

Blackpool have now added a pre-season friendly against Leeds United to their calendar ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:11 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:22 am

The Seasiders haven’t faced the Yorkshire outfit since March 2015, when Lee Clark’s side played out a 1-1 draw in front of 11,688 fans at Bloomfield Road.

Nevertheless, it was a season to forget for the men in tangerine as they finished rock bottom of the Championship on just 26 points.

The Seasiders used a frankly ridiculous 56 players during that season, so many of those names will have been long forgotten.

Here’s how Pool lined up on that day:

1. Joe Lewis

The 34-year-old, who was on loan at Bloomfield Road from Cardiff City, has been playing north of the border for Aberdeen since 2016.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan

2. Grant Hall

Another loanee, this time from Tottenham, the 30-year-old defender now plays his football for Middlesbrough.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

3. Peter Clarke

Still going strong at 40, the experienced centre-back recently moved from Tranmere Rovers to Walsall.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Darren O'Dea

Called it a day in 2019 and has since been coaching Celtic’s B Team, having previously worked with Motherwell’s backroom staff.

Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

