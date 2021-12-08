How Blackpool fans could be affected by Boris Johnson's 'Plan B' proposals to deal with Omicron Covid-19 variant

Plan B measures, including the use of vaccine passports and advice to work from home, are “likely” to be introduced as cases of Covid-19 rise according to reports.

Several news sources have reported that further measures are imminent to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed this winter.

Reports have suggested that Omicron is more transmissible than previous strains of coronavirus.

Restrictions could be introduced as soon as this week and Blackpool fans will be amongst those impacted if vaccine passports are introduced.

Sky News report that so-called vaccine passports would be introduced to outdoor crowded settings with 4,000 or more people present.

They will also reportedly be required at any venue with over 10,000 people present – which would include Bloomfield Road and any stadium the Seasiders visit in the Championship this season.

Blackpool fans were required to show a valid Covid pass for their recent trip to Swansea

Certain exemptions apply to the vaccine passport plan, including people who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical reason or those under 17 years of age.

The government are thought to see the introduction of passports as an alternative to mandating that games must be played behind closed doors, as happened during the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

Pool supporters have been allowed into grounds in England without any restrictions since the start of the current season, although vaccine passports were needed to get into Swansea City's stadium last month because of Welsh law.

To get into that game, Pool fans could either show proof of their double vaccination status, confirmation of a negative lateral flow test within 24 hours of kick-off or evidence they had recently recovered from Covid-19, no sooner than 14 days and no longer than six months before the day of the game.

If and when Plan B is enacted, officials will move to confirm the exact requirements of the Covid pass – and how it will affect Blackpool fans looking to support their team home and away in the coming months.