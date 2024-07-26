Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on the club’s new home kit for the 2024/25 campaign.

Neil Critchley’s will wear the new strip for the first time in their pre-season friendly against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The new Tangerine shirt features a ribbed graphic, as well as geometric patterns on the back of the V neck collar and the bottom of the sleeves.

Puma have once again designed and manufactured the kit, with principal partner TreadTracker.com featuring on the front after the agreement was announced earlier this month.

Supporters have taken to social media to provide their verdict on the Seasiders’ new release, with the majority of comments being positive.

Here’s some of the responses:

Joelawson19533: “Very nice.”

@cruane1911: “I like it.”

@jame_cross83896: “Would’ve been nice to see new signings to launch it but I do like it to be fair.”

@Jonty72FY1: “Love it. Clean and crisp, little bit of retro detail. Bang on this.”

@PaulBoozycrofty: “Great... just a shame we no longer have a embroidered badge.. hopefully a promotion winning kit.”

Blackpool have revealed their new home kit | Blackpool FC

Meanwhile, some fans did make a comparison to the away kit that was released earlier this month:

Susan Adams: “Great shirt, better than the away strip.”