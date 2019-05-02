"Home to Bloomfield Road please Charlie!" - fans beg former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam to rejoin Blackpool

Charlie Adam announced last night via his Twitter account that we was leaving Stoke City after seven years with the Potters - promoting a whole host of Blackpool fans to ask their former talisman to return to Bloomfield Road.

The 33-year-old Scottish midfielder is still extremely highly thought of having played a huge part in the club's promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

Having signed for the Tangerines initially on loan in 2009, Adam went on to score the winning penalty against Nottingham Forest in the Championship semi-final first-leg and then floated a free-kick over the Cardiff wall and past keeper David Marshall to help his side to a 3-2 victory in the 2009-10 playoff final at Wembley.

That completed a remarkable season for Blackpool, who achieved top-flight status for the first time since the 1970-71 campaign - Adam chipping in with 16 goals 43 appearances.

His form continued into the Premier League, with the former Rangers player finding the net on 12 occasions, gaining a nomination for the PFA Players' Player of the Year, too - despite Blackpool's eventual relegation back to the Championship.

Too good for the Championship, Adam was promptly sold to Liverpool for £6.75 million to play alongside world class operators Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez, which signalled the end to a superb three seasons at Blackpool.

And as recently as March, Adam hinted at the possibility of a return to the North West.

"It’s been carnage [At Blackpool under Oyston] the last few years but it’s nice that’s finally come to an end and the real people of the football club can now go and support their team," Adam told the Blackpool Gazette.

“The supporters have been amazing with me since I joined 10 years ago and it’s great they can look forward to Saturday. This could change the whole picture for the town and the club, and it’s something we should all look forward to."

The Gazette asked fans whether or not they'd like to see Adam back at Bloomfield Road next season - the answer was pretty conclusive...

@paultrell01: "Oh yes definitely."

@bobogib: "Yes. Yes I would."

And some supporters believe the former Liverpool man could bolster Terry McPhillips' midfield.

@AlexBedfordBFC: @matt_scrafton Just read that Charlie Adam has been told he can leave. Could we see Adam at Blackpool next season?? Or do you believe it’s a bit unrealistic with his wages?? Would help Ryan and Spearing in the mid. Would be brilliant to have him back.

@amttynicsmith: "Adam and Spearing bossing the CM is one way of winning league 1"

A whole host of fans flocked to Twitter to react to the news that Adam would be free to sign for another team in the summer - and we couldn't find a single negative response.

@sylviacleaver: "Charlie please come back to Blackpool"

@bateman94: "Come home?"

@MarshJaydan: "Home to Bloomfield Road please Charlie. See you there next season"

@stewartedge1: "Good luck. Will always be a tangerine shirt with 26 on the back!!"

@ellis_porter: "Come back to pool"

@SammyM1996: "Please come home Charlie"

@RandersRandall: "Come home"

@TintidWindiz: "Come home Charlie #onecharlieadam"