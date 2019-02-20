High Court ratifies appointment of receiver to pave way for Paul Cooper to take control of Blackpool FC

The appointment of a receiver has today been ratified, paving the way for Paul Cooper to officially take over Blackpool Football Club.

The receiver's appointment had already been approved by the High Court last Wednesday, but official documentation had to be signed by lawyers of both parties.

That has now been completed and the order was 'sealed' by the judge Justice Marcus Smith earlier today.

While Cooper, of David Rubin & Partners, can officially start tomorrow, it has been decided he will begin his role next week to allow Terry McPhillips and the players to focus on Saturday's game against Oxford United.

A representative of the receiver met with the various fans' groups earlier today and an official meeting has been pencilled in for Thursday.

Cooper is also expected to meet with club staff tomorrow.

The football club was put into receivership last week to allow Cooper to discharge the assets of Owen Oyston to recoup the £25m he still owes Valeri Belokon.

The Gazette understands Oyston remains out of the country having fled following last week's decision in court.

The Oystons were ordered to buy out former director Belokon for £31.27m back in November 2017 after it was found they had illegitimately stripped the club of cash following promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

The judge found Belokon had been unfairly prejudiced.