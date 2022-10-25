The winger produced a Man of the Match display on Saturday as the Seasiders put Preston North End to the sword with a thrilling 4-2 victory.

The 27-year-old took full advantage of being handed his first league start of the season, capping off a fine display with Blackpool’s fourth and final goal in stoppage-time.

“It has been coming,” Appleton said.

“I pulled him in before the Hull game and told him it hasn’t gone unnoticed, his impact off the bench in recent weeks, because it hasn’t.

“We didn’t think the Hull game was the right one for him because of the way Hull defend, because they’re a lot deeper and stay in a low block which condenses the space in behind.

“But I always had it in my head – and the staff will back me up – that he was always going to play on Saturday because he’s been great since he’s come in and done a job for us.

“He’s set a standard now which I hope he can regularly achieve on a regular basis.”

Hamilton, who signed for Blackpool in the summer of 2020, has long caused problems for opposition defenders with his lightning quick pace, but his end product and quality in the final third has often been questioned.

However, despite his playing time being limited by injuries last season, the former Mansfield Town man was still among the most productive players, matching Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson for assists.

Kenny Dougall, with five, was the only player to set up more goals than Hamilton during the 2021/22 campaign.

“Pace is a nightmare to defend against but you also need the quality to use that pace,” Appleton added.

“Whether it’s him recognising he doesn’t need the skill and just use his pace to get in behind or, probably even more so, use the ability of use to get him in behind.