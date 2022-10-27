'He's put his faith in me': Jerry Yates credits Blackpool boss Michael Appleton for hot streak of form

The striker is enjoying a hot streak of form at this moment in time having scored six goals in his last four games.

It means the 25-year-old tops the Championship’s scoring charts alongside three others having already matched last season’s tally of eight goals.

Yates was in and out of the Blackpool side last season under Neil Critchley but has been a regular starter this term, which has made all the difference according.

“It’s a massive confidence boost, the gaffer putting his faith in me,” Yates said.

“I feel like I’m getting a lot of chances, so it’s nice to be in a team that creates a lot of chances.

“It’s a brilliant feeling for me obviously. Playing a slightly different role on the wing, I’m still adapting to it but it’s going well.

Yates celebrates with Gary Madine after the two combined for Blackpool's first goal in the derby

“It’s nice to be scoring goals, but to be honest it doesn’t really mean anything unless we’re getting the results.”

Yates’ brace in the 4-2 win against fierce rivals Preston North End last weekend was his third double in the space of just four games.

His first goal came via a close-range header after being picked out at the back post by Gary Madine, which Yates claims is the first time his strike partner has ever assisted him for a goal.

He joked: “It was about time! I think it was his first ever assist for me in two or three years.