'He's Oxford's player now,' states Blackpool boss amid reports of a 'gentleman's agreement' concerning Owen Dale

Owen Dale (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

On Deadline Day, the 25-year-old made the move to the Kassam Stadium for an undisclosed fee, to bring to an to end his time on the Fylde Coast.

The Blackpool Gazette understands there was no official clause in the deal to stop Dale from featuring for the U’s against the Seasiders on Saturday afternoon, but BBC Radio Oxford have reported there could be a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place which could see him left out.

"Owen’s not our player now, he’s Oxford’s- that’s the transfer that’s happened,” Critchley explained.

"We were happy for him to go there because they gave us a fee that was acceptable to the football club and he expressed his desire to leave.

"He’s now Oxford’s player so whatever happens on Saturday is down to them. He was on the bench and came on last week against Reading, so let’s see what happens this weekend.”

Dale came through the academy at Crewe Alexandra, where he signed his first professional deal back in 2016, with his senior debut coming the following year. During his time at Gresty Road he was sent out on loan to Witton Albion and Altrincham, before making a temporary move to Blackpool in 2021.

His stint at Bloomfield Road was soon made permanent, with the wing-back making a total of 47 appearances for the club, scoring six times and providing three assists during his time with the club.

"It’s never easy to let a player go, I was part of the process of bringing him here and have known him for a very long time,” Critchley added.

"We’ve always had a good relationship and had open and honest conversations from the start when I came back.

“The one player that didn’t benefit from our system this season was Owen. He wanted to go and play on a more regular basis, and he thought Oxford would give him that chance. That’s happened so we all move on, that’s football- that’s the game we’re in.