Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s Zac Ashworth admits he is fortunate to have someone close to him who is in a position at the top of football.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road this summer, with an option available for an additional 12 months, after joining the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee from West Brom.

In the past couple of years, he has picked up League One experience on loan with both Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wing-back isn’t short of advice from an experienced figure in the game, with his dad being Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth - who has also worked for the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and the FA.

Ashworth, whose brother Fin plays for Wolves, states he will always be grateful for the support he receives.

“We are fortunate that we’ve got a parent involved in football and someone that has done well,” he said.

“I speak to him every day, and he’ll always ask how training was. He’ll try to watch as many of my games as possible and give me feedback. He came to the league game at Bloomfield Road last season, he’ll drive hours and hours to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s never pushed me to do something that I didn’t want to, and he’s always on the other side of the phone when I need him.

“To me he’s just my dad. Seeing him on the news is a little bit weird because I just see him as a dad who works in the game of football. I trust and respect his opinion just as much as anyone else's, if not more.