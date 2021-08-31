'He's back where he belongs': Blackpool fans rejoice as Jordan Gabriel seals sensational return to Bloomfield Road
Jordan Gabriel has completed a sensational return to Bloomfield Road on transfer deadline day.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:14 pm
The Seasiders have wanted to bring back last season's loan star for much of the summer, but had been frustrated in their attempts until today.
Pool have made a late breakthrough and have now sealed the right-back's signature for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.
Not only that, Gabriel has committed his long-term future to the club - penning a FOUR-YEAR deal with the option to extend by 12 months.
It's fair to say Pool fans are delighted. Here's a flavour of what they've been saying...
Jordan Gabriel completes sensational return to Bloomfield Road - fan reaction
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 11:40
Page 0 of 2