'He's back where he belongs': Blackpool fans rejoice as Jordan Gabriel seals sensational return to Bloomfield Road

It's hard to believe Gabriel is back!

The Seasiders have wanted to bring back last season's loan star for much of the summer, but had been frustrated in their attempts until today.

Pool have made a late breakthrough and have now sealed the right-back's signature for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.

Not only that, Gabriel has committed his long-term future to the club - penning a FOUR-YEAR deal with the option to extend by 12 months.