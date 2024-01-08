Here's when the FA Cup fourth round draw takes place- with Blackpool and Nottingham Forest waiting to discover their potential opponent
Blackpool remain in the hat after drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level to set up a replay at Bloomfield Road.
Fans from both clubs will be keen to discover who their potential next opponents could be, with the next round taking place over the weekend of January 27 and 28.
Tonight’s draw is set to get underway at around 7.50pm ahead of the game between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United (K.O. 8.15pm). Coverage takes place live on ITV1 as part of the build-up at the DW Stadium.
The Seasiders and Forest are ball 19.