Here's the full list of the 24 teams that will make up League One next season

Charlton Athletic’s last-gasp victory in today’s League One play-off final means the 24 teams set to line up in the division for the 2019/20 campaign has now been finalised.

Sunderland’s defeat means they will play their football in the third tier for another year alongside Tranmere Rovers, who defeated Newport County in the League Two play-off final on Saturday.

The addition of Tranmere means there will be seven North West-based clubs in the division next season, including Blackpool, with Bolton Wanderers being relegated from the Championship and Bury promoted from League Two.

As a result, Blackpool fans will travel just under 700 less miles than they did following their club last season.

The total mileage for Blackpool’s round trips for the forthcoming campaign stands at 7,066, down from 7,753 miles last season.

The longest trip by mileage is Portsmouth, closely followed by Gillingham and Ipswich Town, while the closest is Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood Town at just nine miles.

The average distance of a car journey is 153 miles (306 miles there and back) while the average car journey is two hours and 25 minutes.

There is uncertainty where Blackpool will take on Coventry City next season, due to a dispute over their use of the Ricoh Arena.

There is a chance the Sky Blues will have to groundshare with Birmingham City for their St Andrew’s stadium.

Next season’s fixtures are released at 9am on Thursday, June 20. The campaign then gets underway on Saturday, August 3.

Confirmed line-up for League One 2019/20 (mileage from ground to ground):

Accrington Stanley - 37 miles

AFC Wimbledon - 260 miles

Bolton Wanderers - 35 miles

Bristol Rovers - 204 miles

Burton Albion - 117 miles

Bury - 49 miles

Coventry City - 149 miles (to Ricoh Arena)

Doncaster Rovers - 114 miles

Fleetwood Town - 9 miles

Gillingham - 280 miles

Ipswich Town - 278 miles

Lincoln City - 150 miles

MK Dons - 192 miles

Oxford United - 203 miles

Peterborough United - 195 miles

Portsmouth - 282 miles

Rochdale - 55 miles

Rotherham United - 111 miles

Shrewsbury Town - 120 miles

Southend United - 271 miles

Sunderland - 147 miles

Tranmere Rovers - 58 miles

Wycombe Wanderers - 217 miles