Here's the full list of the 24 teams that will make up League One next season

Charlton Athletic’s last-gasp victory in today’s League One play-off final means the 24 teams set to line up in the division for the 2019/20 campaign has now been finalised.
Sunderland’s defeat means they will play their football in the third tier for another year alongside Tranmere Rovers, who defeated Newport County in the League Two play-off final on Saturday.
The addition of Tranmere means there will be seven North West-based clubs in the division next season, including Blackpool, with Bolton Wanderers being relegated from the Championship and Bury promoted from League Two.
As a result, Blackpool fans will travel just under 700 less miles than they did following their club last season.
The total mileage for Blackpool’s round trips for the forthcoming campaign stands at 7,066, down from 7,753 miles last season.
The longest trip by mileage is Portsmouth, closely followed by Gillingham and Ipswich Town, while the closest is Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood Town at just nine miles.
The average distance of a car journey is 153 miles (306 miles there and back) while the average car journey is two hours and 25 minutes.
There is uncertainty where Blackpool will take on Coventry City next season, due to a dispute over their use of the Ricoh Arena.
There is a chance the Sky Blues will have to groundshare with Birmingham City for their St Andrew’s stadium.
Next season’s fixtures are released at 9am on Thursday, June 20. The campaign then gets underway on Saturday, August 3.
Confirmed line-up for League One 2019/20 (mileage from ground to ground):
Accrington Stanley - 37 miles
AFC Wimbledon - 260 miles
Bolton Wanderers - 35 miles
Bristol Rovers - 204 miles
Burton Albion - 117 miles
Bury - 49 miles
Coventry City - 149 miles (to Ricoh Arena)
Doncaster Rovers - 114 miles
Fleetwood Town - 9 miles
Gillingham - 280 miles
Ipswich Town - 278 miles
Lincoln City - 150 miles
MK Dons - 192 miles
Oxford United - 203 miles
Peterborough United - 195 miles
Portsmouth - 282 miles
Rochdale - 55 miles
Rotherham United - 111 miles
Shrewsbury Town - 120 miles
Southend United - 271 miles
Sunderland - 147 miles
Tranmere Rovers - 58 miles
Wycombe Wanderers - 217 miles