Jake Beesley claimed a brace against Bolton (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport)

The striker hit a superb strike in the first half of the game at Bloomfield Road, before converting from the penalty spot after the break to take his personal tally for the season up to 11 in all competitions.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet, as the Seasiders came from behind after George Thomason’s early opener to claim all three ponts.

Reflecting on the win, and Beesley’s display, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "I’m so pleased for Bees and the whole group because they’re brilliant guys to work with.

"I brought Bees here with the recruitment team in the past, and we knew he would take time. If you look at his career appearances, he hasn’t played many games for a person of his age, so we knew he’d need time to develop, and then last year he missed a lot of football through injury.