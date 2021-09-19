Marvin Ekpiteta continues to thrive on his step-up into the Championship

'He was the one trying to make things happen': Who was the star performer for Blackpool in their comeback win against Middlesbrough?

Blackpool came from a goal down to beat Middlesbrough yesterday and record a richly deserved second win of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 7:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during Saturday's 2-1 victory...

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Brought the ball out time and time again to help build up possession. Made a couple of important stops.

2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Had a nervy start against a tricky opponent on his first start for the club, but settled down and delivered a composed display.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Held the ball up and finished like a centre forward for Pool’s leveller. Distribution improved after a sloppy first-half.

4. Richard Keogh - 8/10

Showed good positional sense to make some important blocks. Played a lovely ball for Ekpiteta’s equaliser.

