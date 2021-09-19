'He was the one trying to make things happen': Who was the star performer for Blackpool in their comeback win against Middlesbrough?

Here's how Pool's players rated during Saturday's 2-1 victory...
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Brought the ball out time and time again to help build up possession. Made a couple of important stops.
2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10
Had a nervy start against a tricky opponent on his first start for the club, but settled down and delivered a composed display.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Held the ball up and finished like a centre forward for Pool’s leveller. Distribution improved after a sloppy first-half.
4. Richard Keogh - 8/10
Showed good positional sense to make some important blocks. Played a lovely ball for Ekpiteta’s equaliser.