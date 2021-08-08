Blackpool's players celebrate their last-gasp equaliser

'He turned the game on its head': Player ratings from Blackpool's dramatic opening day draw against Bristol City

Shayne Lavery’s injury-time equaliser rescued Blackpool a point against Bristol City yesterday on their long-awaited return to the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 1-1 draw:

1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Produced a good save to deny Kasey Palmer, but could do nothing about the goal. Distribution was hit and miss.

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Made a vital goal-saving block early on, but still doesn’t look natural at right-back. On the receiving end of some tough challenges.

3. Richard Keogh - 7/10

A good debut for the Seasiders. Didn’t have to worry about Chris Martin’s pace in behind, but defended well.

4. James Husband - 7/10

Tough going in the first-half but defended stoutly and always remained calm on the ball. No thrills, but got the job done.

