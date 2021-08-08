'He turned the game on its head': Player ratings from Blackpool's dramatic opening day draw against Bristol City

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 1-1 draw:
1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Produced a good save to deny Kasey Palmer, but could do nothing about the goal. Distribution was hit and miss.
2. Callum Connolly - 6/10
Made a vital goal-saving block early on, but still doesn’t look natural at right-back. On the receiving end of some tough challenges.
3. Richard Keogh - 7/10
A good debut for the Seasiders. Didn’t have to worry about Chris Martin’s pace in behind, but defended well.
4. James Husband - 7/10
Tough going in the first-half but defended stoutly and always remained calm on the ball. No thrills, but got the job done.