'He's twisted his ankle': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips provides latest news on Joe Dodoo's injury

A twisted ankle was the reason behind Joe Dodoo being brought off in Blackpool's 3-2 FA Cup win against Solihull Moors last night, Terry McPhillips has revealed.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips prepares for Arsenal rematch after Blackpool win 'great cup-tie' against Solihull



The forward had to be carried off the pitch after falling awkwardly on his foot while defending in Blackpool's box.

The 23-year-old, who had earlier scored with a clinical finish for Pool's second of the night, was later seen wearing a foot brace as a precaution.

Blackpool struggled after the on-loan Rangers man came off, relying on Jay Spearing's extra-time penalty to set up a third round tie with Arsenal.

Speaking post-match, McPhillips said: “He’s just landed on his ankle and twisted his ankle, we won’t know until tomorrow how bad that is.

“That’s disappointing because I thought he was a real threat and, to be fair, after he went off things started to go pear-shaped for us.”