'He's twisted his ankle': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips provides latest news on Joe Dodoo's injury

Joe Dodoo helped off the pitch after picking up an injury in last night's win
Joe Dodoo helped off the pitch after picking up an injury in last night's win

A twisted ankle was the reason behind Joe Dodoo being brought off in Blackpool's 3-2 FA Cup win against Solihull Moors last night, Terry McPhillips has revealed.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips prepares for Arsenal rematch after Blackpool win 'great cup-tie' against Solihull

The forward had to be carried off the pitch after falling awkwardly on his foot while defending in Blackpool's box.

The 23-year-old, who had earlier scored with a clinical finish for Pool's second of the night, was later seen wearing a foot brace as a precaution.

Blackpool struggled after the on-loan Rangers man came off, relying on Jay Spearing's extra-time penalty to set up a third round tie with Arsenal.

Speaking post-match, McPhillips said: “He’s just landed on his ankle and twisted his ankle, we won’t know until tomorrow how bad that is.

“That’s disappointing because I thought he was a real threat and, to be fair, after he went off things started to go pear-shaped for us.”