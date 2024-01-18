'He lost a bit of power:' Blackpool keeper forced off in FA Cup replay against Nottingham Forest- with effects of collision explained
The 26-year-old was involved in a collision in the build-up to the visitor’s second goal at Bloomfield Road, and was replaced by Richard O’Donnell shortly after- with the substitute making a number of big saves.
It proved to be a night of heartbreak for the League One club. After pulling themselves level from two goals behind through Albie Morgan and Kyle Joseph, they were defeated in extra time as Chris Wood added his name to the scoresheet alongside Andrew Omobamidele and Danilo- who had both scored earlier in the contest.
Despite seeing a performance to be proud of, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was left disappointed with the results and concerns over his first-choice keeper.
"We’ll have to assess him, he went into a collision for Forest’s second goal,” he explained.
"It was a contact injury to his arm, and any injury to a goalkeeper’s arm is a problem- he just lost power in it a little bit and just had tingling sensations, so we had to bring him off. Hopefully it’s not too serious.
"Richard is a brilliant guy and a very good keeper, so we’re lucky to have him as our number two. When he went forward for the corner at the end I thought he was going to do a Cruyff or something in the corner. He nearly got us back into the game.”