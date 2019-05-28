'He looked a handful in the FA Cup': Blackpool fans react to signing of Solihull striker Adi Yussuf

Yussuf scored 21 goals for Solihull this season
Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf became Blackpool's first signing of the summer this lunchtime.

Here's how you've been reacting to the news on social media: