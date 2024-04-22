'He knows my thoughts:' Blackpool boss makes feelings clear on future of out of contract 'lieutenant'
The defender headed home a Karamoko Dembele free kick ahead half time following Sonny Carey’s opener. After the break, Hayden Coulson extended the lead further, before goals from John McAtee and Adam Phillips set up a tense final few minutes.
As well as finding the back of the net, Husband also played his part defensively to keep the Seasiders’ play-off hopes alive heading into the final weekend of the season. With his contract coming to an end in the summer, the win against the Tykes could’ve potentially been the 30-year-old’s final outing at Bloomfield Road. He first arrived as a loanee back in 2019, but has gone on to make 175 appearances for the Fylde Coast club.
Discussing the future of the left-sided centre back, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "Hubby is one of my lieutenants. I inherited him when I came here four years ago. Possibly him and Matty Virtue might be the only two left from that time, and there’s a reason for that, I trust them both. They’re great people and proper leaders.
"Hubby has been outstanding- he knows my thoughts and what I want to happen, so let’s see.”
Along with Husband, Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery are among those coming to the end of their current deals. Sonny Carey also falls into that camp, but does have an option in his contract that would extend his stay by a further 12 months.
