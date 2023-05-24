Plenty of supporters have been weighing in with their thoughts and opinions after the 44-year-old penned a four-year deal.

The ex-Liverpool coach achieved promotion from League One with the Seasiders in 2020-21 when beating Lincoln City in the play-off final at Wembley.

He then guided the Tangerines to survival in the Championship following a 16th place finish in his second season in charge.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Neil Critchley, Manager of Blackpool, looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers at Bloomfield Road on May 04, 2021 in Blackpool, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

However, the former Crewe Alexandra midfielder was tempted away last summer when appointed as Steven Gerrard's assistant at Villa Park.

Blackpool would go on to experience a season of struggle as both Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy failed to get the club firing and they eventually suffered relegation.

While the response to Critchley's return has been mixed, the majority are glad to see him back at the helm for a second spell.

Fans have been getting on touch in their droves on Facebook and Twitter so here is what they've been saying.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Neil Critchley, manager of Blackpool looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Ipswich Town at Bloomfield Road on October 10, 2020 in Blackpool, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Richard Cox (@richardcox501): "NC won't be the first or last manager/player of many a club to be tempted by supposed riches elsewhere, only to find that the grass wasn't greener. I believe he got 25% more out of the players than they were capable of. I welcome his appointment."

Al Land (@Al906346766): "Great result for everyone - he will be totally motivated."

Nick (@Nickseasidr): "He is an exceptional coach, I really think he fit our club last time. He made a mistake in the way he left but we have all made mistakes. I am glad he is back. Up the Pool."

Anthony Ellison (@Thewildman99): "It's all about if he is backed with proper funds, I'm not talking millions, but none of these one year contracts. Got to get back to playing attacking, attractive football."

poultonreds (@poultonreds): "He’s the manager so let’s get behind him. Think he needs to give some feedback to the fans, but at least he has the balls to come back. Hating at start of the season isn’t good for anyone."

derek yarwood (@yarwoodD): "As long as we go up I'm happy."

bren* (@LfcBren77): "No-one wanted Appleton... McCarthy was a letdown in comparison to what Warnock did at Huddersfield....

"Surely Critchley deserves a 2nd chance....after all, been there done it! No brainer I say."

Zulu (@SimonWilsdon): "Boom! Rather happy with that."

Nigel Bannister: "The youth set-up is excellent and he will bring the raw talent on. We need to get behind him."

Steven Townsend: "Buzzing to have him back!!"

Adam Cooper: "Best possible appointment."

Paul Derbyshire: "He left under a cloud but maybe all will be forgiven if he gets us promotion. And he did have a good relationship with the fans."

John Scott: "He needs to address the poor way he left, but as fans we need to get behind him. We've seen what happens this year when the club isn't united. I do worry that the more fickle fans will not give him a chance though, already seen moaning."

Christian Sills: "Regardless of what's happened previously, he's in the job, so just back him."

Jayne Stevenson: "I'm happy he's back. He did a good job last time so hopefully he'll do the same again."

Tom Crawford: "Brilliant manager, and the most capable manager we have probably had in my lifetime.

"He’s admitted his departure wasn’t handled well, now let’s get behind him because he knows exactly what we need!"

Carl “Choppers” Hopkins: "Lets face it. At least with Critchley his last stint was successful. Not like Appleton. So, again, as I always do, I will wait and see.

"He has a job to do, he will either do it well, or he won't. There’s no point trying to second guess how results will go. All we can do is look forward to the new season, he has the summer to get the squad sorted, get them working together."

Phil Stott: "He’s fine, nothing wrong. Football was good, got us promoted, kept us in the championship. Let’s hope he stays longer this time. Now for some decent signings."

Toni Newberry: "Nothing wrong with him as a manager, did us proud, but he again, like Appleton, has to get us fans back on side. Let's hope he does better."

Steve Jones: "We wouldn't be in this situ if he had stayed, we possibly could have made the play offs when he walked out, we was playing well. Let's hope he is committed, he knows what he is doing....So lets get behind him UTMP."

Ian Hagger: "Let's hope the board and the owner support him with decent new players. I for one am glad to see him back, and like others I'd really like to see Dobbie beside him on the bench."

Paul Richardson: "There is only 1 way to apologise to the fans, and this is to get us straight back up and keep fighting."

Scott Leadbetter: "Fantastic appointment."

Peter Rawlings: "Excellent news. Welcome back!"

Mark Gleave: "Good signing, promotion is priority."

Peter Duerden: "I’m sure he will have learned quite a lot about himself over the last 12 months. He’s a very good coach to have in League One. Let’s get the squad rebuilt and crack on."

John Mckillion: "We all need to get behind him despite everything, UTMP."

However, as we all know in football, you certainly can't please everyone. Some fans might take a little more convincing follow Critchley's unceremonious departure from the club last summer.

William Edmondson: "3rd returning manager under Simon Sadler's ownership. I believe it’s his 3rd mistake. A lot will depend on who he brings in as his assistant. If it’s the same as when he left and at QPR then I’m not expecting anything except us to struggle and possibly having a new manager by Christmas."

Marilyn Clarke: "Not happy, he will be going when Stephen Gerrard comes calling again. I would have preferred a safe pair of hands in Dobbie."

Lee Good: "Do we never learn with ex managers."

Mo Backhouse: "Not happy tbh, but will renew as always and get behind the team again. Still think he’s the reason we got relegated in the 1st place. Why take him back on again? Only redemption for me is if he gets us promoted again."

Phil Cardwell: "An ex is an ex for a reason, does management ever learn?"

Kevin Carron: "Going back for a second spell has never worked out at Blackpool Football Club, I would be happy to be proven wrong and I can forgive Critch if he gets the squad firing on all cylinders again."

Nick Freshney: "If he starts off badly it will get toxic I’m afraid."

Steve Hembury (@SteveHembury): "Crap, unimaginative and diversive appointment. Seriously look beyond ex-mangers!"

Peter (@petedix57): "Split fan base. Needs good results or same things will happen as happened with Appleton."

Scott Fowler (@sfowler49): "He better win games early or it will turn ugly."

Ray Gritt (@ray_gritt): "The way he left was rubbish, and initially it’ll divide the fans, but he’s an excellent coach. Knows the club and more importantly knows league 1 football. Give it a few wins and all will be forgotten."

Tango Seasiders (@SeasidersTango): "Not happy!"

scott gibbs (@scottgibbs77): "Meh."