'He had the bit between his teeth': Which Blackpool player caught the eye despite Blackpool suffering defeat to Cardiff City?

Here's how Pool's players rated in their 2-0 defeat...
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Let down by the men in front of him for both goals, but still managed to make two or three excellent reaction stops.
2. Callum Connolly - 6/10
Solid enough but rarely got forward. Won some important last-ditch headers and produced the shot that hit a Cardiff hand.
3. Richard Keogh - 5/10
Struggled to deal with Cardiff’s height and physicality. Marvin Ekpiteta will now be pushing to start, you’d think.
4. James Husband - 5/10
Had little answer to Cardiff’s aerial bombardment. Headed into the side-netting late on, but the game was already over.