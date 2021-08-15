Who was your standout performer at Bloomfield Road yesterday?

'He had the bit between his teeth': Which Blackpool player caught the eye despite Blackpool suffering defeat to Cardiff City?

Blackpool fell to a defeat to Cardiff City in their opening home league game of the new Championship season.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated in their 2-0 defeat...

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Let down by the men in front of him for both goals, but still managed to make two or three excellent reaction stops.

2. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Solid enough but rarely got forward. Won some important last-ditch headers and produced the shot that hit a Cardiff hand.

3. Richard Keogh - 5/10

Struggled to deal with Cardiff’s height and physicality. Marvin Ekpiteta will now be pushing to start, you’d think.

4. James Husband - 5/10

Had little answer to Cardiff’s aerial bombardment. Headed into the side-netting late on, but the game was already over.

