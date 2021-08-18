'He caused countless problems': One man still manages to shine as Blackpool slump to Coventry City defeat

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Might have done better with the cross for the goal but made two or three vital saves to keep Pool in it.
2. Callum Connolly - 5/10
A real tough night up against the impressive Callum O’Hare. His crossing and his first touch also let him down.
3. Richard Keogh - 4/10
A nightmare showing. Given the runaround by Viktor Gyokeres and beaten for pace over and over again.
4. James Husband - 5/10
Produced some desperate last-ditch clearances, but too quick to play the long ball up the field when being closed down.