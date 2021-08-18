Josh Bowler was Blackpool's standout performer against Coventry last night

'He caused countless problems': One man still manages to shine as Blackpool slump to Coventry City defeat

Blackpool suffered their second defeat on the spin last night after being edged out 1-0 by Coventry City.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Might have done better with the cross for the goal but made two or three vital saves to keep Pool in it.

2. Callum Connolly - 5/10

A real tough night up against the impressive Callum O’Hare. His crossing and his first touch also let him down.

3. Richard Keogh - 4/10

A nightmare showing. Given the runaround by Viktor Gyokeres and beaten for pace over and over again.

4. James Husband - 5/10

Produced some desperate last-ditch clearances, but too quick to play the long ball up the field when being closed down.

