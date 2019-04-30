Harry Pritchard happy with goal haul for Blackpool

Blackpool’s Harry Pritchard says he’s satisfied with a six-goal haul in his debut season in the Football League.

The midfielder bagged Blackpool’s goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Barnsley, handing the Seasiders a surprise early lead with the help of a slight deflection.

The promotion-chasing Tykes fought back to claim the three points at Oakwell, where Pool always looked second-best.

With just Saturday’s home clash with Gillingham remaining, Pritchard is the club’s third-highest goalscorer alongside skipper Jay Spearing.

The 26-year-old, who signed from non-league Maidenhead United at the start of the season, is happy with his season’s return.

Pritchard said: “Every season I set myself a target of 10 but I’m more than happy with six goals. There’s one more game left and you never know – maybe I’ll score a hat-trick!

“For the goal I just gambled. I saw the ball go out wide, so I decided to get into the box and a bit of space opened up for me.

“Luckily Armand (Gnanduillet) flicked it back to me and I just concentrated on hitting the target. It might have got a bit of a deflection but I’ll definitely take it.

“I tried to guide it in, and when you hit the target in those situations anything can happen but it went in.”

The Seasiders did well to limit Barnsley to two goals in a one-sided affair in South Yorkshire.

Daniel Stendel’s side missed clear-cut chances to make the game more comfortable but Pool were unable to take advantage.

Pritchard added: “It was a tough game against a very good side. We knew how good they were going into the game.

“We tried to defend as well as we could and catch them on the counter. I thought we did that well in the first half but I’m gutted it was a set-piece we conceded the winner from because we’re normally quite strong from them.

“But the better side won, so we can have no complaints.

“We stuck to what we know and what we do best as a team and we defended really well.

“But they scored from outside the box to get their equaliser. We knew they do that a lot, so we’re a bit disappointed not to get any blocks in.

“They got that goal just before half-time and we would have taken 1-1 at the break, but we’re gutted to concede from the corner in the second half.

“They would have got nervous had we held on for a bit longer. It was a big game for them, whereas we had little to play for.

“They needed to win, so we knew they might get a bit frustrated but we conceded that sloppy goal.

“When they were on top, they were keeping the ball really well and made it difficult for us.”