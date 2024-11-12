All you need to know ahead of Blackpool’s EFL Trophy clash with Harrogate Town.

Blackpool are at the The Exercise Stadium tonight for their final EFL Trophy group stage match against Harrogate Town.

The Seasiders round off their campaign with a trip to Yorkshire, and are in a good position to progress to the knockout rounds. A win against the League Two outfit would earn them top spot and give them home advantage in the Round of 32. A win for Harrogate, and Blackpool would go out.

Harrogate lost 2-1 to Morecambe at the weekend and are 20th. Blackpool were also defeated, losing 3-0 to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road. As both side's now turn their attentions to the trophy, here's all you need to know.

When is Harrogate Town v Blackpool?

The Sulphurites and the Seasiders clash in Yorkshire on Tuesday, November 12. Kick-off is at 7.00 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Pay on the day is not available, but home supporters are able to buy tickets up until kick-off on the Harrogate Town ticket page. The seated section is the Kitching Plant Hire Away, whilst the standing sections are the Barclay LED Away Stand and PIB Insurance Away Stand.

An initial allocation of 300 tickets were given and they went on sale on October 7. They were priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, £5 for under-18s, £3 for under-12s, whilst any under-5s would go free with a paying adult.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. For those not able to attend the match, it will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. It is being shown on Sky Sports+ which is a new streaming service which launched in August. If you have a Sky box, simply search Blackpool on your TV guide about 15 or 30 minutes before kick-off and the game should appear.

If you’re out and about, but a Sky Sports subscriber then as long as you have the app on the phone and you’ve got your Sky login with you, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile.

If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Jake Beesley is set for a spell on the sidelines. He’s got ligament damage. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Team news

Jake Beesley is set to miss almost two months after picking up an injury last week. He was forced off with an injury against Liverpool's under-21s, and he has done his medial ligaments. Beesley is out for about eight weeks, which puts him out until the New Year.

Elkan Baggott, Zac Ashworth, and Josh Onomah were absent in the 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient last Saturday. Baggott was 'sore' and so he wasn't risked and that was the same reason for Ashworth's absence, whilst Onomah has a knee problem.

James Husband and Ollie Norburn are getting closer towards a return but 'aren't quite there yet' according to Stephen Dobbie. CJ Hamilton made a return at the weekend, but Andy Lyons remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Albie Morgan is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. He recently revealed that he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and now he is working with specialists and the medical staff at the club to help make the necessary arrangements for him to return to football.

Who is the referee?

Oliver Mackey is the referee and he will be assisted by Joseph Pettit and Declan Ford with Steven Lawson the fourth official. Mackey is registered to the Leicestershire FA, and has overseen 11 games this season, officiating in six competitions.

He's mainly a National League ref, having overseen four games. He's brandished 51 yellow cards this season, and shown one straight red. Mackey did oversee a League One fixture between Northampton Town and Leyton Orient in mid-October, and the League Two match between Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley.