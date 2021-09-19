Great scenes! Blackpool fans, players and Neil Critchley celebrate comeback victory against Middlesbrough

SportFootballBlackpool FCBlackpool fans celebrate their side's first away win of the season Great scenes! Blackpool fans, players and Neil Critchley celebrate comeback victory against MiddlesbroughThere were jubilant scenes at the Riverside Stadium yesterday as Blackpool fought back from a goal down to claim a richly deserved 2-1 win against Middlesbrough.By Matt ScraftonSunday, 19th September 2021, 9:00 am Can you spot yourself in our gallery?1. Blackpool fans prior to kick-off Photo Sales2. Blackpool fans prior to kick-off Photo Sales3. Blackpool fans prior to kick-off Photo Sales4. Owner Simon Sadler watches on alongside director Brett Gerrity Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 4