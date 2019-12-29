Grant Ward gunning to help Simon Sadler take Blackpool back to the Championship

Blackpool new boy Grant Ward says he's excited at the prospect of helping the Seasiders realise the ambitions of owner Simon Sadler.

The 25-year-old arrived at Bloomfield Road yesterday on a free transfer, penning an initial 18-month contract with the option to extend by a further year.

The former Ipswich Town man has previously spent three seasons in the Championship and that's where he wants to return, but this time with the Seasiders.

"I'm delighted to be here," Ward said following his move to the Fylde coast.

"I had a look around and it seems like a nice place. I spoke to the manager, the players and the owner and everyone's welcomed me with open arms.

"It's a bit different for me going to a team that wants to progress and wants to put money into the club.

"The owner is from the area and he told me he wants Blackpool to do well, so it's exciting to be a part of it.

"I'm just excited to get back to playing now. I've been out for just over 12 months now (with a knee ligament injury) but I feel good and I've been training at Ipswich, so I feel like I'm ready to go.

"Maybe I need a few training sessions but I feel fit, I feel ready to go.

"I want to do well and do well for the club and hopefully get promoted."