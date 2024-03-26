Grading the performances of the Blackpool squad this season with seven games to go- including one A* and three As

Oxford United currently occupy sixth place with 63 points, but Stevenage (62), Lincoln (61), the Seasiders (60) and Leyton Orient (58) are still in the hunt to fight for a place in the Championship next season.

Inconsistency has cost Neil Critchley’s side has certain points this season, with the 1-0 defeat away to Wigan Athletic ahead of the international break being a strong example of the problems they have faced. Nonetheless, there’s plenty of positives, alongside the things that can be improved.

Here’s our gradings for each member of the Blackpool squad as we enter the closing stages of the season:

How have the Seasiders squad performed so far this season? Blackpool have seven games remaining this season to make a push for the play-offs.

Dan Grimshaw- B Dan Grimshaw has stood out in a number of games in recent month, making plenty of key saves to help the Seasiders on the way to some vital points.

Richard O'Donnell- B Richard O'Donnell has done well when he's been called upon this season, and has been impressive as Blackpool's second-choice goalkeeper.

Marvin Ekpiteta- B After some poor performances in the first half of the campaign, Marvin Ekpiteta has really hit some good form in the last few months.

Matthew Pennington- B Matthew Pennington has proven to be a solid defensive addition following his move to Bloomfield Road in the summer.