The Seasiders added to their squad during the summer following their relegation from the Championship, before making further signings during the January transfer window.
Some of the additions proved to be successful, while others fell well short of the mark, as the club failed to reach the League One play-offs.
Here’s our grading for each signing made by Blackpool in the last 12 months:
1. Matthew Pennington- A
The signing of Matthew Pennington on a free transfer from Shrewsbury was Blackpool's best permanent deal of the season. The centre back settled in well and look strong at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Tashan Oakley-Boothe- D
It didn't work out for Tashan Oakley-Boothe following his move on a free transfer last summer. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder made just 10 appearances for the Seasiders before his contract was mutually terminated to allow him to move to C.F. Estrela da Amadora in Portugal. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Albie Morgan- B
Albie Morgan showed some good signs around January, with some influential performances. The midfielder perhaps just needs more consistency, and was unlucky with injury during the second half of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Kylian Kouassi- C
Kylian Kouassi showed some positive signs in his early outings for the Seasiders, with his physicality proving to be an asset at times. He suffered a hamstring injury in November, and didn't really make too many headlines after his return to action. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Kyle Joseph- C
A couple of early injuries clearly hindered Kyle Joseph, as he never looked up to speed. Hopefully with a full pre-season under his belt, the striker can find his best form and be like a new signing at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Ollie Norburn- C
Ollie Norburn did look strong at the start of the season in midfield, but things seemed to fall a bit flat towards the end. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker