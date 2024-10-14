Grading Blackpool's 10 summer signings - with one picking up A* and two with Ds

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:30 BST
Blackpool added 10 new players to their ranks during the summer.

The majority of the additions came while Neil Critchley was in charge at Bloomfield Road, while a couple of others were added to the squad following the 45-year-old’s sacking.

It’s been a mixed bag so far for the recent arrivals – who now have Steve Bruce to impress following his appointment last month.

Some have already become key figures in the Seasiders’ starting XI, but others have struggled due to a number of reasons.

Here’s how we’ve graded the summer signings so far:

Things haven't really taken off for Jordan Rhodes since his permanent move to Bloomfield Road. While on loan last year, the striker made a fantastic start, but has been off the pace so far this season.

1. Jordan Rhodes- D

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Ashley Fletcher's time with Blackpool so far will mainly be remembered for a few big misses, but the striker has done some good things as well, most notably as part of a front three during Richard Keogh's interim spell in charge.

2. Ashley Fletcher- C

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Zac Ashworth has found his game time limited at Bloomfield Road so far, but there were some positive signs in a couple of his games back in August.

3. Zac Ashworth- C

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The Seasiders already know what Hayden Coulson is all about from is loan spell last year. Just as the fullback was starting to get a run in the team under Bruce, he was hit by injury, but no doubt he will continue to impress when he returns.

4. Hayden Coulson- B

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Lee Evans has been a key addition for the Seasiders. His passing range is excellent, and makes Blackpool a huge threat from free kicks.

5. Lee Evans- A*

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

There were some positives from Elkan Baggott's early displays, but the defender has spent over a month on the sidelines through injury.

6. Elkan Baggott- C

Photo: CameraSport -

Related topics:BlackpoolSteve BruceNeil CritchleySeasiders
