Gary Madine: No way will gaffer let Blackpool players get carried away

Last weekend’s derby win against Preston North End means the Seasiders have won six of their last nine Championship games.

During that time, only league leaders Bournemouth have picked up more points. While Neil Critchley’s side sit 11th in the table, they’re level on points with Luton Town in fifth place ahead of Saturday’s visit to Sheffield United.

Goalscorer Gary Madine didn't realise how big the Blackpool v Preston derby was until Saturday

The players are delighted with how things are going, but derby goalscorer Gary Madine says they’re keeping their feet planted firmly on the ground.

“We won’t get carried away – the gaffer won’t let us,” the striker told The Gazette. “We asked for Monday off and he said no. He told us there’s no rest yet – we’ll get one when the time is right.

“At the end of the day, we’ve just come up from League One so the main goal was to stay in the league. Anything more is a bonus.”

Madine is loving life at Bloomfield Road, having signed a fresh deal during the summer.

The forward is also striking up a real bond with the tangerine faithful. “The fans were unbelievable (against Preston) but do you know what? They always are,” Madine said.

“Even in the games we’ve not won, they’ve always stuck behind us and it’s a real passionate club, which is why I wanted to be part of it. It’s why I wanted to sign my new contract.

“I even took a pay cut to stay here because I love everything about this club – the gaffer, the fans... it’s just a great place to be.

“My sponsor owns the bar over the road where all the fans drink, so there was a lot of pressure on this game. I’m just grateful I could be the one to slot in the goal in front of the kop end and top off a great day.”

Having played for both Sheffield clubs among others, Madine has plenty of experience of big derbies. And the 31-year-old says the Blackpool/Preston rivalry is right up there.

He said: “I might have been a bit naive because I didn’t realise how big it was, then last week I’m getting every man and his dog messaging me.

“The atmosphere was great and the fans were brilliant for the whole match.”