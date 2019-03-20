Gary Bowyer's two-year Blackpool reign in pictures Blackpool will face their former manager Gary Bowyer for the first time this weekend since the 47-year-old resigned just one game into the new season. Here's a picture timeline of Bowyer's tenure at Bloomfield Road: 1. June 1, 2016 Gary Bowyer is appointed Blackpool manager following the departure of Neil McDonald, who left following the clubs second of their back-to-back relegations. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. July 2016 Bowyer brings in a number of new recruits as he aims to return the club to the third tier at the first attempt. Kelvin Mellor, Kyle Vassell, Colin Daniel, Jack Payne, Andy Taylor and Sam Slocombe are among those to arrive on free transfers. 0 Buy a Photo 3. July 23, 2016 Bowyers first game in charge for Blackpool is a pre-season friendly at home to his former club Blackburn Rovers, which they draw 1-1. Kyle Vassells early goal is cancelled out by Danny Graham. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. August 6, 2016 His first competitive game in charge is a comfortable 2-0 home victory against Exeter City. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8