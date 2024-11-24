Gallery: Blackpool's strong away backing left unrewarded once again in defeat to Bolton Wanderers

A stoppage time goal condemned the Seasiders to a 2-1 defeat at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and their eighth game consecutive game without a win in League One.
Kyle Joseph had given Steve Bruce’s side the lead in the first half, before second half strikes from George Thomason and Aaron Collins swung the points in favour of the home team.
Here’s the best fan photos from the game:
