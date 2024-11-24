Gallery: Blackpool's strong away backing left unrewarded once again in defeat to Bolton Wanderers

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST
Blackpool’s away support were left disappointed once again on a damp afternoon away to Bolton Wanderers.

A stoppage time goal condemned the Seasiders to a 2-1 defeat at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and their eighth game consecutive game without a win in League One.

Kyle Joseph had given Steve Bruce’s side the lead in the first half, before second half strikes from George Thomason and Aaron Collins swung the points in favour of the home team.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersBolton WanderersKyle JosephLeague OneSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice