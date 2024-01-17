A replay was required after the two teams drew 2-2 at the City Ground last Sunday. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the Premier League outfit level.

The North West has been hit with cold weather and snow this week, and the temperature is set to be as low as minus one during the match this evening. A lot of effort has gone into ensuring the surface is playable, with the heated sheet placed on the pitch across the last couple of days.