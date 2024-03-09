GALLERY: Blackpool fans return to Bloomfield Road following boycott- five years on

This afternoon’s fixture against Portsmouth marks five years since Blackpool fans returned to Bloomfield Road in their numbers.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Mar 2024, 13:30 GMT

Seasiders supporters had remained away from Bloomfield Road for nearly four years in protest of the Oyston era.

The removal of the controversial owners prompted an attendance of 15,871 for a 2-2 draw with Southend United on March 9 back in 2019, with Taylor Moore snatching a late equaliser to secure a point from the game.

Here’s some of the best photos of the returning fans:

Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

