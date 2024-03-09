GALLERY: Blackpool fans return to Bloomfield Road following boycott- five years on

Seasiders supporters had remained away from Bloomfield Road for nearly four years in protest of the Oyston era.

The removal of the controversial owners prompted an attendance of 15,871 for a 2-2 draw with Southend United on March 9 back in 2019, with Taylor Moore snatching a late equaliser to secure a point from the game.

Here’s some of the best photos of the returning fans:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters returned to Bloomfield Road on this day in 2019. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

