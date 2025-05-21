Gallery: 57 fantastic photos of the Blackpool faithful showing their support in the play-offs on this day in 2021

Heading into the fixture against Oxford United at Bloomfield Road, the Seasiders already held a strong advantage, after claiming a 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Kassam Stadium a few days before.

The game on the Fylde Coast proved to be a lot closer, with the contest ending in a 3-3 draw.

Elliot Embleton, Kenny Dougall and Jerry Yates were all on target for Neil Critchley’s side, as they booked their place at Wembley – where they would overcome Lincoln City with a 2-1 win to earn promotion to the Championship.

Around that time, capacities were still limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with only 4,000 supporters allowed inside Bloomfield Road for the second leg against Oxford.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from that game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters cheered their team on as they booked their place at Wembley on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters cheered their team on as they booked their place at Wembley on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters cheered their team on as they booked their place at Wembley on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters cheered their team on as they booked their place at Wembley on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters cheered their team on as they booked their place at Wembley on this day in 2021. Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood Photo Sales