Gallery: 57 fantastic photos of the Blackpool faithful showing their support in the play-offs on this day in 2021

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2025, 17:00 BST
On this day (May 21) in 2021 Blackpool booked their place in the League One play-off final.

Heading into the fixture against Oxford United at Bloomfield Road, the Seasiders already held a strong advantage, after claiming a 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Kassam Stadium a few days before.

The game on the Fylde Coast proved to be a lot closer, with the contest ending in a 3-3 draw.

Elliot Embleton, Kenny Dougall and Jerry Yates were all on target for Neil Critchley’s side, as they booked their place at Wembley – where they would overcome Lincoln City with a 2-1 win to earn promotion to the Championship.

Around that time, capacities were still limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with only 4,000 supporters allowed inside Bloomfield Road for the second leg against Oxford.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from that game:

Seasiders supporters cheered their team on as they booked their place at Wembley on this day in 2021.

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

